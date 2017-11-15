Bears’ Danny Trevathan Still Sidelined From Practice

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan remains on the team’s injury report after missing practice again Wednesday.
Still dealing with a calf strain suffered on Oct. 29, Trevathan hasn’t practiced since. He has remained active at Halas Hall but is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game when the Bears (3-6) host the Lions (5-4) this Sunday.
Without Trevathan in a loss to the Packers last Sunday, the Bears started Nick Kwiatkoski and Christian Jones, with Jones serving in Trevathan’s role as the quarterback of the defense.
“It’s definitely different,” Kwiatkoski said of a Trevathan-less Bears defense. “He’s a guy who can control the field. He’s a playmaker. But injuries, they happen. We can’t skip a beat without him out there. It definitely is different, but it’s football. Injuries happen every week. You got to keep it moving.”
Meanwhile, veteran tight end Dion Sims is still dealing with an illness and isn’t practicing. He also hasn’t worked since the Oct. 29 loss to the Saints. Coach John Fox hasn’t stated what the illness is but said that Sims is exercising and feeling better.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) didn’t practice, while guard Kyle Long (finger) was limited. Linebacker Sam Acho (shoulder), guard Tom Compton (ankle), cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) were all limited.
The Lions held out defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (back) during their practice in Detroit on Wednesday.
