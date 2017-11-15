Des Plaines School Superintendent Agrees To Resign

(CBS) – The embattled superintendent of Des Plaines School District 62 will resign next month under a separation agreement announced Wednesday by the Board of Education.
Dr. Floyd Williams Jr. will resign Dec. 13, and will be on paid vacation through that date, the board said in a written statement. His insurance benefits will end.
The announcement comes in the wake of complaints lodged against Williams that he made “inappropriate or offensive comments” to administrative colleagues that could be construed as sexual harassment, the board said.
“There were no allegations made of inappropriate physical contact,” the board said.
Both sides reportedly agreed it was best to come to an agreement, rather than go through an administrative process that could be costly to the district and Williams. Williams, who had been on the job for 16 months, made $198,000 a year.
“This agreement will permit both the Board and Dr. Williams to avoid incurring substantial attorneys’ fees and court costs, as well as further disruption to the school community, which would be the case if these differences were not resolved in this manner,” the board said.
Associate Superintendent Paul Hertel will serve as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2017-2018 and the 2018-2019 academic years.