Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Suspect In Wheeling Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a homeless man in a Sunday afternoon carjacking at a Walgreen’s store in north suburban Wheeling.
Surveillance video and a victim’s photo identification prompted police to name 38-year-old Leon Spektor as their suspect.
The video allegedly shows the motorist driving up and going into the store, Spektor climbing into the car and driving off with the motorist’s wife and two children, one of whom was only a week old, when the motorist stopped and ran into the store, at 10 N. Milwaukee Av.
Spektor allegedly took the wife’s cash and cell phone before releasing them on Chicago’s northwest side, near 4700 W. Belmont Av.
Police said Spektor is six feet tall, weighs 190 ponds, has a receding hairline, and has a light beard. He was dressed in a puffy green coat, white or gray camouflage pants, and a black winter hat at the time of the carjacking. Police said he is known to frequent Wheeling and the North Side of Chicago.