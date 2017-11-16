Gov. Rauner Silent On Tax-Cut Plan

(CBS) – Gov. Bruce Rauner is ducking questions about what the Republican-backed tax-cut plan in Washington would mean for people in Illinois.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Even as Republicans in the U.S. House were moving their $1.5 trillion tax package, reporters were asking Republican Rauner his opinion of the corporate and personal tax cuts. He said he’s interested in cutting taxes here in Illinois.
The governor says he has “shared a few thoughts with some federal officials.”
But he says he’s not going to weigh in on the details being debated in Washington at the federal level, at least not in the news media.
This isn’t the first time — or topic — where Rauner has sidestepped a hot-button issue.
Asked about legislation in Springfield to tighten rules for gun shops or his view of an assault weapons ban, Rauner said only that he is in favor of a good bipartisan debate.