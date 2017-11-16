The Bernstein Brief: Jerry Jones-vs.-NFL Just Got More Interesting

By Dan Bernstein —

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) Goggle-eye emoji.

Popcorn emoji.

This is getting good between the NFL and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, expanding into more than just a an individual match with commissioner Roger Goodell and the fate of his contract extension. The other owners just sent a letter of censure to Jones’s lawyer David Boies, accusing Jones of “conduct detrimental to the league” and stating that they have had enough of his damaging “antics” that include threatened lawsuits if he doesn’t get his way, the New York Times reported Wednesday night.

Jones can back off now, grumbling about Goodell and Ezekiel Elliott and Papa John’s stock price and ungrateful players daring to shine a public light on racial injustice and inequality, or he can go full Al Davis and start battling in court on multiple fronts, if need be.

Wanna bet which he chooses?

The hiring of the high-powered Boies was a public sign that Jones is ready to go to the mattresses by himself if need be, crusading for his own interests even as his counterparts believe him to be hurting the larger business.

Jones is taking shots and now some other football barons are lobbing salvos of their own. NFL business is now a spectator sport in itself.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Goff Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter: @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.