Woman, 73, Missing From Gold Coast Home Could Be In Navy Pier Area

A 73-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday night after leaving her home the day before in the Gold Coast neighborhood could be in the area of Navy Pier, police said.
Marie-Agnes Albertinetti was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday when she left her home in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.
She never returned home.
Police said she may be in the vicinity of Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Albertinetti was described as a white woman, about 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter hat, full-length black winter coat and black boots.
Police said she suffers from depression.
