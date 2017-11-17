Chicago Tribune Moving A Few Blocks South

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Tribune next year will move from its long-time landmark headquarters on Michigan Avenue.
The Tribune reports Tronc, the parent of the newspaper, confirmed Friday the newspaper will move in the second quarter to an office complex a few blocks away.
The lease at a building known as One Prudential Plaza is for 137,137 square feet on the building’s second, third, fourth, 40th and 41st floors.
In an email Friday to employees, Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn said the move is an opportunity to “create the next generation newsroom.”
The newspaper is moving because Tribune Tower, completed in 1925, was sold last year. Broadcast company Tribune Media had been the Chicago Tribune’s landlord until it sold the property. The newspaper’s lease expires June 30.
