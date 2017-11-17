White House Holiday Traditions On Display In Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — A holiday visit between now and the first week of the New Year to Springfield can give you a taste of how some of our previous presidents spent the holidays.
“Holidays At The White House” is going now through January 7th at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
“President gifts, presidential Christmas cards, invitations to events at the White House,” said Executive Director Alan Lowe. “We have wonderful photos from the Kennedy family in 1962 and we have the infamous Barney Cam from George W. Bush following the Scottish Terrier around the White House. One of our favorites for sure.”
He said his staff worked with the presidential museums of Eisenhower, Kennedy, Clinton and George W. Bush for the Springfield exhibit.