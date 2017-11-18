Chicagoans Still Helping Hurricane Victims

Many escaped the hurricane with their lives but lost so much: their homes and jobs.

From the church items collected are being dropped off at the Revive Center in the 1800 block of North Leclaire.

“Just to see people that are still coming through even though it’s raining outside, it’s cold,” said Baez. “People are still coming to the Revive Center donating stuff on a daily basis.”

They’ve come to drop off hats and jackets, canned food and water at Grace and Peace Community Church in the 2600 block of N. Harlem.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two months after Hurricane Maria left catastrophic damage to Puerto Rico, a charity drive is being held on the northwest side.

