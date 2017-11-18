Mosque Brings Politicians, The Curious To Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS) — The curious came to get a inside look at a west suburban mosque.
Hundreds of inquisitive neighbors filled the Islamic Center of Wheaton for today’s event.
Omar Haqqani hopes people left the open house with a better understanding.
“The whole idea behind having this event is to let them know who Muslims are, what Muslims believe in and what the faith is about,” says Haqqani.
He says at times since 9-11, there has been mistrust of the Muslim community.
Haqqani says he hopes this fosters friendships and clears up any confusion.
350 attended, including the lieutenant governor, mayor of Wheaton and two congressmen, treated to a tour, fun activities and delicious ethnic food.