Man Charged With Bumping Erect Penis Against Woman At Midway CTA Stop

Filed Under: aggravated battery, Public Indecency, Sexual Abuse Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old man was charged with bumping his erect penis against a woman Thursday afternoon at the CTA Orange Line Station at Midway International Airport.

The 34-year-old woman was heading up the escalator to leave the platform at Midway about 2:25 p.m. when she felt David Brown continuously pumping into her buttocks with his erect penis, according to Chicago Police.

screen shot 2017 11 19 at 7 53 54 am e1511112196940 Man Charged With Bumping Erect Penis Against Woman At Midway CTA Stop

David Brown | Chicago Police

Brown, of south suburban Harvey, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse, aggravated battery in a public place and public indecency, police said.

Brown’s bond was set at $75,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 20.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch