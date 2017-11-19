Man Tied Up, Robbed In Lincoln Park Home Invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was tied up and robbed Saturday afternoon during a Lincoln Park neighborhood home invasion on the North Side.
About 3:45 p.m., a man was forced into his apartment in the 900 block of West Wrightwood by two men in their 20s, one of whom showed a black handgun, Chicago Police said.
Once inside the apartment, the two offenders tied up the resident, took items from his home and ran off, police said.
“That’s scary. I mean, it makes me feel glad that we have cameras in our house and we have an alarm system — it’s for things like that. It’s something I’ve never heard of in this area, certainly definitely not at 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” one neighbor said.
Area North detectives were investigating.
