Several Home Burglaries Reported In Dunning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Northwest Side residents after several home burglaries were reported this month in the Dunning neighborhood.
The burglar or burglars kicked or pried open a door or window and stole jewelry, cash and copper piping, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
- between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 3500 block of North Rutherford;
- between 9 a.m. Nov. 7 and 11:14 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of North Neenah;
- between 3 a.m. Nov. 11 and 7 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 3300 block of North Oak Park;
- at noon Nov. 14 in the 3600 block of North Newland; and
- at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 3300 block of North Natchez.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
