Bears TE Zach Miller Returns Home After 23 Days In Hospital

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) — It’s finally home, sweet home for Bears tight end Zach Miller, who tweeted on Monday evening that his time in the hospital is over after 23 days.
“Freedom!!!! Guess who’s home!?!?” Miller announced.
Miller has been recovering from emergency vascular surgery after tearing the polliteal artery in his left leg. He suffered the horrific injury attempting to catch a touchdown during the Bears’ game in New Orleans three weeks ago.
The full extent to Miller’s injury is not yet known. He transferred from a New Orleans hospital to a Chicago-area hospital two weeks ago.