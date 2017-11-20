Omar Vizquel To Manage White Sox’s Class-A Affiliate

(CBS) Omar Vizquel has joined the White Sox organization.
Vizquel, 50, will manage Class-A Winston-Salem, the Sun-Times reported Monday. He takes over for Willie Harris, who spent one season as manager there and is leaving for a role with a different organization, according to the Sun-Times.
Vizquel is an 11-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star who played 24 big league seasons, including 2010 and 2011 with the White Sox. He spent the past four seasons as the first-base coach for the Tigers, who let manager Brad Ausmus go at season’s end and replaced him with Rob Gardenhire. Vizquel interviewed for the Tigers’ managerial position.
This is his first full-time managing job. Vizquel managed the Venezuelan national team in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.