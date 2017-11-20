11 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people were wounded from Friday evening to Monday morning in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The most recent attack happened early Monday when two men were wounded inside of an Austin neighborhood home on the West Side. The men, ages 24 and 35, were in the home at 3:08 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Fulton when two suspects walked inside and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left thigh. His condition was stabilized. The older man was in serious condition at Mount Sinai. He had been shot in the right shoulder and buttocks.

A few hours earlier, another man was shot in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 19-year-old man was shot about 6:35 p.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a dark colored SUV in the 7100 block of South Kedzie, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing outside at 2:57 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren when another male walked up to him and fired shots, according to police. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another teenager was seriously wounded a few hours earlier in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 14-year-old boy was walking west on Altgeld Street when someone fired several shots from a passing vehicle about 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lotus, police said. He was struck in the upper chest on his right side and taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was shot while sitting in a car in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 22-year-old was in a car facing north at 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Laramie when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot twice in the left shoulder and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

On Saturday night, a 24-year-old man was a passenger in a car at 10:46 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood’s 7500 block of South State when they drove past a gray Chrysler and shots were fired, according to police. The man was shot in the back and grazed in the head. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

At 5:36 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side. He was struck in the abdomen in the 4600 block of South Federal Street, police said. He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The man was not able to tell investigators what happened, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. He heard gunfire about 4:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Hirsch and was struck in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Early Saturday, a woman was wounded when someone fired shots from a vehicle about 3:30 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her back in the 1300 block of South Albany and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. An 18-year-old man heard gunshots in the 2300 block of South Sacramento and was struck in the abdomen, police said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 16 more were wounded in city shootings.

