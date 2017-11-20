Women Say Charlie Rose Sexually Harassed Them

(CBS) — Eight women say Charlie Rose, currently a co-host on CBS This Morning, made a series of unwanted sexual advances while they worked for Rose’s PBS television program, the Washington Post reports.

The women said Rose made lewd phone calls, walked around naked in their presence, or groped their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.

The incidents happened from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011 during the PBS “Charlie Rose” show, the Post reported.

Five of the women said Rose put his hand on their legs, perhaps to test their reactions. Two women, who worked at Rose’s homes or traveled on business, said he walked naked in front of them after showering. Another woman said she was groped at a party.

Rose began working for CBS This Morning in 2012.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement to The Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

CBS News has not commented on the report.