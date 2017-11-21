CBS News Fires Charlie Rose After Reports Of Sexual Harassment

(CBS/AP) — CBS News on Tuesday fired Charlie Rose, following published reports detailing a history of sexual harassment against women who worked with him on his PBS interview show.

Rose also had been co-anchor of “CBS This Morning” since 2012.

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

Before his firing was announced, Rose’s “CBS This Morning” co host Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell addressed the allegations Tuesday morning.

“I really am still reeling. I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night,” Gayle King said. “Both my son and my daughter called me, Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK. After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read. That said, I think we have to make this matter to women – the women that have spoken up, the women who have not spoken up because they’re afraid. I’m hoping that now they will take the step to speak out, too.”

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women,” Norah O’Donnell said. “Let me be very clear: there is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening and I’m going to continue to do that. This I know is true: women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility. I am really proud to work at CBS News. There are so many incredible people here, especially on this show – all of you here. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period.”

Rose’s firing, and the end of his PBS-distributed broadcast, came after a Washington Post report, which detailed the experiences of eight women who either worked for Rose or who sought employment.

The women accused the veteran newsman of groping them, walking naked in front of them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude, the Post reported Monday.

Rose, 75, said in a statement that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.