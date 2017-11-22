CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule Details

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA is back in the holiday spirit with its decked out holiday train and bus.
The trick is figuring out when to catch it. The transit agency hasn’t determined exact times for each day, yet.
So riders will have to keep checking the CTA website for specific times, but here is a list of dates and which trains and buses will be designated as the holiday ride.
The six-car train is decked out in lights, holiday prints and comes complete with Santa on a sleigh in the middle of the train. On Saturdays, a similarly decorated Elves’ Workshop Train will run right behind, giving more riders a chance to join the fun.
Complementing these two festive trains is the Holiday Bus, which brings the same holiday spirit and joy to bus riders as it travels throughout Chicago’s neighborhoods.
“Both the train and bus are in-service vehicles that operate as part of regular service; therefore, they cannot dwell at stations/stops for long periods of time,” the CTA says. “While every effort is made to accommodate riders, space is limited and boarding is not guaranteed.”