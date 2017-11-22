Gunfire Erupts At Grave Of Palos Heights Shooting Victim

Filed Under: Evergreen Park Police, Palos Heights

(CBS) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in Evergreen Cemetery during the graveside services of a man who was killed at his Palos Heights home earlier this week.

Evergreen Park police say they responded to a report of shots fired around 3 p.m. at the cemetery, 3401 W. 87th St.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred at the burial services of Murad Talib, said police, who took two men into custody and recovered a revolver in the area. Charges were pending.

No injuries were reported.

Talib, 39, was fatally shot at his Palos Heights home around 5 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of West Ishnala Drive.

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch