Gunfire Erupts At Grave Of Palos Heights Shooting Victim

(CBS) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in Evergreen Cemetery during the graveside services of a man who was killed at his Palos Heights home earlier this week.
Evergreen Park police say they responded to a report of shots fired around 3 p.m. at the cemetery, 3401 W. 87th St.
Witnesses said the shooting occurred at the burial services of Murad Talib, said police, who took two men into custody and recovered a revolver in the area. Charges were pending.
No injuries were reported.
Talib, 39, was fatally shot at his Palos Heights home around 5 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of West Ishnala Drive.