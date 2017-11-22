Small Plane Flips Over On Runway At DeKalb Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A small plane flipped over Wednesday morning while landing at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

DeKalb Deputy Fire Chief James Zarek said it happened around 10:30 a.m.

A small plane flipped over while landing at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport on Nov. 22, 2017. (Source; DeKalb Fire Department)

The pilot was headed from Wisconsin to Texas, and was stopping at the airport in DeKalb to refuel and take a break, Zarek said.

While landing, “something went wrong,” and the plane flipped over, coming to a rest on its windshield and the front of its wings.

Paramedics checked out the pilot, but he refused to be taken to a hospital.

Zarek said the plane’s owner is in Texas, and the pilot works for the owner transporting planes from one location to another.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

