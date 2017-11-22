Fire Damages Southwest Airlines Facility At Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Employees were evacuated from a Southwest Airlines facility Wednesday morning at Midway International Airport, after a fire in the boiler room.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started around 9:15 a.m. in the boiler room at the Southwest Airlines support building at 5035 W. 55th St. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.
Southwest Airlines said the fire apparently was the result of a malfunction with the boiler system that heats the building.
“The support functions that power our operation on this busy day and all others also are handled at other locations around the country, and so while our employees were out of the space during inspections, etc., the there were no effects to our operation at Midway or elsewhere in the country. We’re thankful for the quick response and always reliable help from Chicago’s finest and again are grateful to report all our employees are safe on this cold day in Chicago,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an email.
Some Southwest employees evacuated the building during the fire, and a scorch mark was visible on an interior wall at the facility.
A large fan was placed in the doorway of the building to help vent out smoke.
No injuries were reported.