Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Having Drugs At Ind. School

Video posted to social media allegedly shows a woman using cocaine in a corner of an empty classroom. It could not immediately be authenticated.

In a robocall to parents, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said police and school staff took “swift and forceful action.”

In a statement, St. John Chief James Kveton said the students showed “a tremendous amount of fortitude and integrity” by going directly to the principal.

Arrested was 24-year-old Samantha Cox, who was led from the school at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. She faces felony drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges and is being held in the Lake County Jail.

The student witnesses contacted school administrators, who called St. John police, who, in turn, requested assistance from Dyer police for their drug-sniffing dog.

(CBS) – A teacher at Lake Central High School, in St. John, Ind. faces drug-related charges after allegedly being caught by students using drugs in her classroom.

