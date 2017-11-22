Thanksgiving Among Busiest Airport Travel Days? Not Even Close

CHICAGO (CBS) — Contrary to popular belief, the Thanksgiving holiday is not the busiest travel time at O’Hare or Midway airports.
In fact, the dates around Thanskgiving–and Christmas, for that matter–do not even rank in the top 25 in terms of total daily operations, according to FAA statistics from 2016.
At O’Hare, the busiest day in 2016 was June 23, with 2705 total operations. The busiest days were all in the summer, between June 9-Aug. 22.
At Midway, there were more busy days in the fall, but the holidays did not rank in the top 25. Like at O’Hare, June 23 was a busy day. However, Nov. 3 ranked No. 1.
(L to R: Airport, Date, Air Carrer, Air Taxi, General Aviation, Military,Civil, Military, Total)
|ORD
|06/23/2016
|1867
|812
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2705
|ORD
|06/24/2016
|1836
|843
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2701
|ORD
|07/14/2016
|1834
|837
|28
|1
|0
|0
|2700
|ORD
|06/30/2016
|1823
|849
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2698
|ORD
|07/19/2016
|1812
|838
|47
|0
|0
|0
|2697
|ORD
|07/15/2016
|1824
|843
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2695
|ORD
|07/11/2016
|1798
|863
|32
|0
|0
|0
|2693
|ORD
|06/17/2016
|1819
|840
|27
|6
|0
|0
|2692
|ORD
|08/04/2016
|1725
|946
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2690
|ORD
|07/20/2016
|1798
|847
|44
|0
|0
|0
|2689
|ORD
|06/10/2016
|1817
|849
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2683
|ORD
|07/22/2016
|1842
|821
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2683
|ORD
|08/10/2016
|1717
|935
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2682
|ORD
|07/27/2016
|1712
|944
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2681
|ORD
|06/09/2016
|1820
|837
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2681
|ORD
|07/07/2016
|1825
|849
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2680
|ORD
|08/05/2016
|1748
|913
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2677
|ORD
|06/29/2016
|1807
|848
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2677
|ORD
|06/16/2016
|1811
|839
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2676
|ORD
|07/12/2016
|1797
|839
|39
|0
|0
|0
|2675
|ORD
|08/22/2016
|1661
|976
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2666
|ORD
|08/11/2016
|1711
|929
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2663
|ORD
|06/27/2016
|1800
|838
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2658
|ORD
|07/18/2016
|1793
|826
|37
|0
|0
|0
|2656
|ORD
|07/26/2016
|1713
|917
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2653
|MDW
|11/03/2016
|550
|146
|192
|16
|0
|0
|904
|MDW
|06/23/2016
|606
|96
|192
|3
|0
|0
|897
|MDW
|09/15/2016
|553
|117
|220
|2
|0
|0
|892
|MDW
|06/08/2016
|596
|108
|183
|4
|0
|0
|891
|MDW
|06/15/2016
|597
|124
|160
|2
|0
|0
|883
|MDW
|07/14/2016
|624
|94
|152
|12
|0
|0
|882
|MDW
|07/27/2016
|585
|98
|193
|1
|0
|0
|877
|MDW
|06/16/2016
|585
|114
|155
|12
|0
|0
|866
|MDW
|09/20/2016
|554
|118
|185
|2
|0
|0
|859
|MDW
|07/25/2016
|586
|114
|154
|1
|0
|0
|855
|MDW
|09/19/2016
|545
|124
|181
|1
|0
|0
|851
|MDW
|07/19/2016
|591
|92
|160
|6
|0
|0
|849
|MDW
|11/09/2016
|515
|121
|207
|4
|0
|0
|847
|MDW
|09/21/2016
|546
|134
|167
|0
|0
|0
|847
|MDW
|10/20/2016
|549
|110
|169
|19
|0
|0
|847
|MDW
|06/20/2016
|587
|98
|156
|5
|0
|0
|846
|MDW
|06/13/2016
|592
|116
|135
|2
|0
|0
|845
|MDW
|06/07/2016
|596
|107
|136
|4
|0
|0
|843
|MDW
|10/28/2016
|549
|122
|164
|4
|0
|0
|839
|MDW
|09/22/2016
|550
|122
|163
|0
|0
|0
|835
|MDW
|10/27/2016
|549
|117
|152
|13
|0
|0
|831
|MDW
|05/24/2016
|544
|87
|184
|11
|0
|0
|826
|MDW
|05/05/2016
|553
|101
|156
|16
|0
|0
|826
|MDW
|10/26/2016
|545
|120
|155
|4
|0
|0
|824
|MDW
|10/25/2016
|542
|112
|155
|14
|0
|0
|823