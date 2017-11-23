Bears Place Leonard Floyd On Injured Reserve

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have placed second-year linebacker Leonard Floyd on injured reserve, but they were fortunate his injury wasn’t worse.
Floyd suffered a sprain to his MCL and PCL during Sunday’s loss to the Lions on a play in which cornerback Kyle Fuller inadvertently dove into his knee. The injury appeared to be severe at the time, but tests confirmed the sprain to the two ligaments.
Surgery is an option for Floyd, though no determination has been made as of Wednesday.
With Floyd shut down for the season, the Bears signed linebacker Harold Jones to the active roster and receiver Demarcus Ayers to the practice squad. Rookie Isaiah Irving is among those who should see an increased role at outside linebacker.
“Losing a guy like Leonard’s a blow,” Bears coach John Fox said Wednesday. “But it gives us a chance to look at some young guys, some new guys.”
