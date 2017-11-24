City To Feds: ‘Stop Playing Games,’ Or Face Lawsuit

By Bob Roberts
 (CBS) — The city of Chicago is threatening to sue the U.S. Justice Department, which has slapped conditions on a new grant the city hopes to use to hire additional police officers.

In a statement, Mayor Rahm Emanuel contended that complying with conditions for the $3.1 million grant would force the city to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and end its status as a sanctuary city.

Emanuel said in doing so, the city would “abandon its values” but added they “are not for sale.”

He said Chicago will remain “a welcoming city.”

A U.S. District Court judge in September issued a preliminary injunction against the Justice Department when it attempted to impose a similar condition on a different public safety grant.

City Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel issued a statement that said the Justice Department “should stop playing games,” or face another court challenge.

