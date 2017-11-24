Macy’s Having Problems With Credit-Card Transactions

(CBS) — Shoppers have reported problems as they try to pay for merchandise with their credit cards at the Macy’s department store on State Street.
A shopper reported the problem via Twitter on Black Friday, an especially busy shopping day. It wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the problem was for Macy’s.
A spokesperson for the retailer tells CBS 2: “It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards in our stores, but we have added additional associates to the floor are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”