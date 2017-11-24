Man Killed When Semi Hits Stopped Car On Indiana Toll Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck slams into a disabled car on the Indiana Toll Road, killing a Chicago man.

Authorities were called about 11 p.m. for reports of a car stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-90 near the 69 mile marker, about three miles west of the U.S. Route 20/U.S. Route 31 exit, according to Indiana State Police. While state troopers were on their way, dispatchers received additional calls stating that the car had been hit by a semi.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner said 82-year-old Rutheford Orr was pulled over on the side of the Eastbound Indiana Toll Road and his car was partially off the road and partially in the right lane.

Troopers arrived to find that the 2000 Ford Taurus had been hit by a 2018 Freightliner, state police said. Troopers “attempted life-saving measures” on the Ford’s driver, Rutheford Orr, until paramedics arrived.

Orr, who lived in Chicago, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the semi, a 21-year-old Washington man, was not injured, according to state police. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Orr’s car was only partially off the Toll Road at the time of the crash.

