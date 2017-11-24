Naperville Man Wins $40K Lotto Prize

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Naperville man is $40,000 richer thanks to a lottery ticket he bought last month in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
Alex Seol won $40,000 in the Oct. 31 Mega Millions drawing when his ticket matched four of the five winning numbers 06 – 28 – 31 – 52 – 53, according to the Illinois Lottery. His winnings would have been $10,000 if he hadn’t added a “Megaplier” number of 4 to his ticket.
Seol bough the ticket at Stop N Go, 355 N. Schmidt Road in Bolingbrook. The store will receive a bonus of $400, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.
