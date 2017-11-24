Tom Thayer: Mitchell Trubisky ‘Up to the Task’ Of Handling Philly Fans

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gets a new kind of test in Philadelphia on Sunday against the NFL-best Eagles (9-1), according to WBBM Newsradio’s gameday analyst Tom Thayer.
A hearing test.
“When you go into Philly, it’s gonna be one of the most hostile outdoor environments that he’ll ever come across in the NFL,” Thayer said. “Their fan support is at an all-time high. But I think Mitchell Trubisky is up to the task.”
Hear Thayer, the former Super Bowl champion Bear, weigh in on Trubisky, replacing linebacker Leonard Floyd and how defensive lineman Akiem Hicks’ presence is felt off the field, above.
