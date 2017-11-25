Early Morning Blaze In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters rush to tackle a fire spreading between two Englewood homes.
They had to cut through a metal fence to get to the structures near 70th and Union to get close to two abandoned houses.
One completely engulfed by flames.
Witnesses say before firefighters arrived they saw smoke pouring from one of the homes.
One man ran over to make sure no one was trapped inside.
“This one was already engulfed and the one on the other side was about to go in,” said Malik Taylor. “The only thing we tried to do is to make sure nobody was inside and to make sure everybody was safe.”
Taylor says no one ended up being inside the homes.
Both houses had been abandoned for year.
Taylor says he finds it suspicious the fire started while both of the homes were supposed to be empty.