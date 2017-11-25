Small Business Saturday In Full Swing

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s Small Business Saturday.

After years of encouraging shoppers to buy gifts online, the pendulum is shifting again.

Many stores want you to come visit in person, not just click and pay.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole shows us how they’re making it worth your while.

Step inside Bronzeville Boutique By Lady Mocha and you’ll find customers willing to shop for clothing in person and local.

“We’re trendsetters,” says William Salaam, CEO of the boutique. “We order from all over the world.”

Customer Princess Lomas of Englewood explains why she shops there.

“One, you’re giving back to the community and two, we are recycling our dollars,” says Lomas.

But in the boom days of convenient online shopping Salaam and other small business owners are banning together.

Offering gift card rebates this weekend, good in their neighborhood stores, to stay competitive.

“You spend $100, you’ll get $40. You spend $150 you’ll get a $60 rebate,” says Salaam.

At the start of the holiday shopping season, even the world’s biggest retailer, Walmart, is working to strike a balance between healthy sales in store and online.

Some items like a box of mac-n-cheese can cost $4.50 in store.

Online consumers will pay a dollar more.

Retail analysts say that helps get people in stores where they might spend more on other items.

Walmart still offers deeply discounted door busters like big screen TVs and classic children’s games.

Deals echoed online and at other stores.

But small business owners hope their personal touch can help them survive.