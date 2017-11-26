Neighborhoods Welcome Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor Bruce Rauner was on hand to reopen an iconic store in the Little Village neighborhood.

Rauner helped with the ribbon cutting at the El Nopal bakery at 26th and Lawndale.

It’s known for its beloved heart-shaped cookies.

Two years ago the beloved bakery was forced to close.

This year a new owner and the ex-baker teamed up to reopen the store.

Reading from a proclamation, Gov. Rauner said “I encourage all Illinoians to shop locally both on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.”

The governor also stopped by the South Shore’s Quarry Event Center.

The facility is minority owned and operated.

The managing partners include a retired public school teacher and a health care professional.

They say they believe in investing in the community.

“The small businesses see us. Stay woke to our challenges to bring our families up in a way where they can be prosperous,” says Yvette Moyo of the Quarry Event Center.

The group of business owners say Small Business Saturday should be a reminder to consumers to always consider buying local.