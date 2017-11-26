Shoppers Ready For Cyber Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Black Friday online sales broke spending records but some say Cyber Monday could be even bigger.
Initial estimates show online retailers pulled in more than five billion dollars in sales Friday.
That’s up 17% over last year.
But Cyber Monday could break records too with projections of six billion dollars in online sales tomorrow.
According to Fortune magazine, the term was coined in 2005 by the National Retail Federation.
Brick and mortar stores still did okay on Friday with a 1% dip in traffic.
Money magazine reports some retailers are expanding their sales past Monday offering a “Cyber Week” worth of deals.