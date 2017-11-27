Federal Highway Administration Coordinating Reports To Green Light Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — The federal government will have a say in the future of the planned Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Specifically, the Federal Highway Administration has the job of coordinating all of the various impact and environmental studies and reports needed to get the green light for the project.
“As we do with a variety of projects nationwide we are sometimes asked to take the lead as the environmental agency record,” said Doug Hecox, Federal Highway Administration.
This includes coordinating the efforts of several federal and local agencies.
The Federal Highway Administration will have its first public meeting on the Obama Presidential Center from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the South Shore YWCA.