Downers Grove North Teacher Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a teacher at Downers Grove North High School, after a 1999 graduate accused the teacher of sexually harassing her.

Jennifer Boudinot says she is coming forward to expose the alleged sexual misconduct of a long-term teacher at the high school. She said her initial Facebook post about the teacher caused additional former students to come forward with their stories of inappropriate comments and acts — dating back almost 20 years.

“There’s no shame in this. This teacher should feel ashamed, but I’m not going to feel ashamed, I don’t want my friends to feel ashamed. And if that means that I have to go and be the public face of this for them, I’m happy to do it,” Boudinot said.

“He used to go into online chat rooms with me and a friend of mine and just kind of talk about adult things,” she added.

In a statement, District 99 Superintendent Dr. Hank Thiele said that administrators recently began looking into the allegations:

“It was brought to our attention recently that conversations on social media pointed to potentially inappropriate behavior on the part of a current teacher at North High. In response, we immediately began gathering facts surrounding the concerns, and placed the teacher on administrative leave.”

Furthermore, the statement said the District has long-standing policies and procedures to investigate any report that is brought forward; however, they are unable to comment publicly on any personnel matters.

Boudinot says she talked with police, and hopes others will now do the same.

Theresa Kulat, a Downers Grove North parent, said the investigation is the right step. “I think it’s good that they’re doing an investigation and I hope that, whatever happens, that everyone is taken care of — whether it’s the student, the teacher, the community.”

The Downers Grove Police Department is conducting the investigation. A spokesperson for the department says the investigation began last week and is still in the early stages. No indication on if any charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information should contact them at (630) 434-5500.