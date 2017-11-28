It’s Not Too Late To Guarantee A Spot In The 2018 Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Time is running out if you want to get a guaranteed slot in next year’s Chicago Marathon.
Thursday, Nov. 30 is the deadline to apply for a slot in the 2018 Chicago Marathon. Runners who can finish the course in a certain time or runners who are tackling their fifth Chicago Marathon in 10 years are eligible for a guaranteed entry. And perhaps the easiest way to get a guaranteed space in Grant Park next October is to run with a charity team.
Participants raise money for the charity and then run 26 miles next October.
Mitchell Roemer is the director of mission advancement at Taller de Jose in Little Village, one of the 170 affiliate charities associated with the Chicago Marathon.
He hasn’t run the marathon himself, but he knows many people who have. He said it’s a great way for people to see the city and the work that they do.
For more information about running with a charity visit chicagomarathon.com