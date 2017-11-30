Bears’ Quintin Demps Designated For Return From Injured Return

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Veteran safety Quintin Demps has been designated for return from injured reserve and is rejoining the Bears at practice Thursday, opening a 21-day window in which he can be officially activated for a return to game action.

Demps suffered a fractured left forearm during the win over the Steelers in September. The Bears also returned defensive back Deiondre’ Hall to practice last Wednesday, which opened his window for a return from injured reserve.

With the Bears returning two players, this closes the door on any other potential returns from injured reserve, meaning 2015 first-round pick Kevin White will end a third consecutive season on injured reserve.

Demps signed a three-year deal in March worth up to $13.5 million and with $5 million guaranteed. He recorded six interceptions in 13 games last season as a key piece to the Texans’ defense. This season, he posted 12 tackles in three games before leaving the contest against the Steelers with the injury.

Safety Chris Prosinski was also signed to the Bears’ active roster on Thursday as the team added depth at the position. Adrian Amos (hamstring) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) both missed practice on Wednesday.

The Bears (3-8) are preparing to host the 49ers (1-10) at Soldier Field on Sunday.