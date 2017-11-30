Janmark Scores Twice As Stars Beat Blackhawks 4-3 In OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Mattias Janmark scored his second goal of the game 51 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Thursday night.

Radek Faksa had a goal and an assist and Remi Elie also scored for Dallas, which has won three straight and five of six. Ben Bishop made 19 saves.

Janmark skated in and beat Corey Crawford over the goaltender’s right shoulder for his sixth of the season, giving the Stars the opener of the home-and-home series between division rivals. Dallas hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 1-1-1 in a seven-day stretch with five games. Alex DeBrincat and Artem Anisimov also scored, and Nick Schmaltz had two assists.

Chicago trailed 3-2 before Kane redirected defenseman Gustav Forsling’s shot past Bishop at 4:34 of the third. Kane has at least one point in eight of his last nine games.

Elie, who replaced an ailing Martin Hanzal in the lineup, had three good looks at a potential go-ahead score with about 5 1/2 minutes left, but Crawford turned him away each time. Crawford finished with 31 saves.

Dallas led 2-1 after a strange first period. The Stars jumped in front when Janmark stuffed home a wraparound off Crawford’s left skate at 14:46, but the Blackhawks responded nine seconds later on DeBrincat’s wrist shot by Bishop on the stick side.

It was DeBrincat’s fourth goal in his last three games and 10th of November, making him the first rookie in franchise history with 10 goals in a calendar month, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Chicago had four power plays in the opening period and was still outscored by Dallas with the man advantage. Faksa buried his first career penalty shot after Kane was called for hooking on a short-handed breakaway, making it 2-1 at 17:20.

Faksa has four goals in his last two games. He had a natural hat trick in Dallas’ 3-0 win at Vegas on Tuesday night.

Chicago’s fourth power-play opportunity carried over into the second, and it took advantage. With Elie in the box for slashing, Kane made a terrific pass to Anisimov in front for his ninth goal in November and his team-leading 12th on the season.

Elie made up for the costly penalty later in the second. He went in all alone on Crawford after a nice pass from Faksa and scored his third of the season with a nifty move, making it 3-2 at 14:04.

NOTES: Bishop was shaken up after Schmaltz’s shot went off his chin 40 seconds into the third, but stayed in the game after he was checked by a trainer. … Hanzal was scratched with what coach Ken Hitchcock called “general soreness.” The 30-year-old Hanzal has been in and out of the lineup so far this season due to injuries. “We’ve learned to deal with it, but it’s been very disappointing for him because he’s been a very effective player every game he’s played,” Hitchcock said. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Jordin Tootoo to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT

Stars: Take on Chicago on Saturday night and visit Colorado on Sunday night.

Blackhawks: Following the trip to Dallas, Chicago returns home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

