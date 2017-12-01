Free Consultation: Do I Have To Hire An Attorney If I Meet With Them?

Content Provided by Horwitz Horwitz & Associates

Once you have found an attorney who meets your qualifiers, it’s time to schedule an initial consultation. Most personal injury lawyers won’t charge a fee for the initial consultation. If an attorney charges any fee for an initial consultation, skip that lawyer. The only fee that the lawyer should charge is known as a “contingency fee.” This means that the lawyer will only be paid based on a percentage of what you collect on the settlement or judgment (if the case were to go trial per your decision).

The initial consultation is the first meeting with your lawyer. It’s during this consultation that a relationship built on trust is founded. For the initial consultation, it’s important that you bring any necessary documents that you already have in your possession, such as copies of the accident report, photographs of the accident scene, notes from your doctor(s) about your injuries, medical bills and proof of lost income. If you don’t possess these items, then it’s the job of your attorney to obtain the documents.

The initial consultation isn’t only for the attorney to determine if you have a case but also for you to determine if they’re the right person to prosecute it! You should be asking questions also. How long has the attorney been practicing? What percentage of their practice involves personal injury cases? Will the lawyer personally handle your case or pass it along to another attorney? If there is another lawyer who will be involved, ask to meet them as well.

If you can tell that the lawyer has tested experience with a proven track record of successful verdicts and a strong team of lawyers to help them, chances are you’ve found the right one to help you! An important factor aside from an experienced personal injury lawyer with proven success is that you feel confident and trust your attorney to always have your best interests in mind. The best personal injury attorney will aggressively prosecute your claim, guide you and offer their opinions but ultimately give you the final decision on how you wish to move forward.

