White Sox Sign Catcher Welington Castillo To 2-Year, $15-Million Deal

(CBS) The White Sox have signed catcher Welington Castilla to a two-year, $15-million deal with a club option for a third season, they announced Friday afternoon.
Castillo, 30, projects to be the rebuilding team’s primary catcher and will be tasked with working with a young, talented pitching staff that the White Sox hope serves as the foundation of their return to contention in the coming seasons.
“Adding Welington benefits us both in the short and long term,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “He has been one of the more productive catchers over the last several seasons, and we believe his presence will have a lasting positive effect on our younger pitchers and catchers as they continue their development at the major-league level.”
Castillo hit .282 with 20 homers, 53 RBIs, 44 runs and an .813 OPS in 96 games with the Orioles last season. He also led all big league catchers by throwing out 44.4 percent of would-be base-stealers (20-of-45).
Castillo is an eight-year MLB veteran who played for the Cubs from 2010-’14. He will be paid $7.25 million in 2018 and 2019. The White Sox hold an $8-million option for the 2020 season, which includes a $500,000 buyout.