Lighting Up For A Good Cause

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are a little bit brighter in the northern suburbs thanks to one teenage boy.

A Winnetka teen has found a way to light up some faces in more ways that one with a spectacular display.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran has the story of high school senior Christian Tingle.

“This is my sixth year doing the lights,” he says. “Every year I start around October 1st.”

It’s a lot of dedication and it’s a lot of lights.

“I estimate 60-70,000.”

Tingle started when he was 12 and raises money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“The Christmas season really has to do with giving. I feel like Make-A-Wish is able to give wishes to children and by helping to support Make-A-Wish we can make children’s wishes come true,” says Tingle. “This will be our fifth year raising money for the organization. To date, we’ve raised $15,000 and hope to raise $7,500 this year.”

The light show started on Friday with a special event on Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m.

“We are hosting a fundraiser and kickoff event with the lights where anybody is welcomed to join us for cookies, candy canes, s’mores, hot chocolate to help bring the community together and raise money the Make-A-Wish foundation.

People who want to see the lights and support the cause can go to 145 Evergreen Lane in Winnetka.