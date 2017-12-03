2 Teenagers Among 5 Seriously Hurt In Lake Shore Drive Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a crash on Lake Shore Drive early Sunday that seriously injured five people on the North Side.
A Toyota was traveling south about 1:40 a.m. when the driver, an 18-year-old woman, lost control and struck a tree in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.
The car rolled over and a 14-year-old girl sitting in the front passenger seat was ejected over into the northbound lanes, police said. She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman and the driver were also seriously injured, authorities said. They were taken to hospitals for treatment, though their injuries weren’t thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
The driver was issued at least two moving violations, including negligent driving and speeding, police said.
Alcohol was suspected to have been a factor in the crash as detectives investigated.
