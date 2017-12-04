State Rep. Jeanne Ives To Challenge Rauner In Republican Primary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner officially has a challenger in next year’s Republican primary.
State Rep. Jeanne Ives is scheduled to file her petitions with the State Board of Elections later Monday, officially announcing her run for governor.
She’s challenging Rauner because she says the governor betrayed conservatives on social and economic policy.
“We were promised a conservative, reformed governor. Instead, we got an Ivy League gender studies professor. Benedict Rauner betrayed us at every turn,” Ives said. “Bruce Rauner did not fight Mike Madigan, he signed into law Mike Madigan and the Chicago Democrats’ holy grail of public policy.”
Ives has previously said that she found a lot of support from conservatives in her bid to challenge Rauner’s bid for re-election. While gathering petition signatures, she said conservatives are angry about Rauner signing an immigration-related bill, a utility bill and the school funding bill, which she called a “Chicago bailout.”
RELATED: Rauner Launches Re-Election Tour, Sets Sights On Madigan Again
She also pointed out that National Review, a conservative magazine focusing on news and commentary pieces, said Rauner was the worst Republican governor in America.
Ives launched her governor’s race after she says conservatives from around the state “drafted” her.