The finished dessert combines chocolate cake, mascarpone coffee cream and pecan filling.

For the chocolate cake (can be substituted with cake mix OR pre-made cake):

2 sticks unsalted butter

2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 ½ tsp baking soda

4 tbs unsweetened cocoa

½ cup buttermilk

2 ea eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease an 11”x13” baking sheet

In a mixing bowl, mix the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, then add vanilla. Be sure to scrape the bowl between each addition.

Sift the dry ingredients.

Add half of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture. Mix to combine, scrape the bowl. Add the buttermilk. Mix to combine. Scrape the bowl. Add the remaining dry ingredients, mix and scrape.

Pour onto a prepared baking pan and bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick comes out of the center clean. Let cool and cut into smaller circles. Set aside covered so it does not dry out.

For the Mascarpone Coffee Cream:

8 oz cream

8 oz mascarpone cheese

2 tbs sugar

2 tbs coffee extract

Place all ingredients in a mixer and whip until medium peaks.

For the Pecan Filling:

1 ea Edwards® Georgia Style Pecan Pie filling

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

3 tbs good quality rum

Combine all of the ingredients to blend. Blend until smooth, but still have some big pieces of nuts.

To Assemble the Pecan German Chocolate Cake:

Take one circle of the cut-out cake. Using a pastry bag, pipe a ring of the coffee cream around the cake circle. Fill with the pecan filling. Place another circle of cake on top and repeat until there is a total of 3 layers of cake. Garnish as desired.

