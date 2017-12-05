(CBS) – A judge in Lake County has issued a temporary restraining order to block the planned layoff of 161 Cook County court system workers.
The order comes in response to a lawsuit from Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.
He’s fighting budget cuts ordered by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore says the court that issued Tuesday’s decision encouraged the county board administration to continue working with Evans’ office on a compromise.
A Preckwinkle spokesperson says the board president has tried, to no avail.
“The County does not have the resources to appropriate additional funds. Nonetheless, the Chief Judge, as do all offices, has the ability to seek fund transfers from the Board during the year to address any operational priorities as long as the office stays within its overall allocated amounts,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement.