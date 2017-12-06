(CBS) — A Lakeview couple tried to get new drivers licenses when they moved to a new address, but the licenses were sent back to the state of Illinois – twice – marked, “No such address.”

The couple moved into a first-floor apartment in Lakeview and dutifully tried to change the address on their driver’s licenses.

That was on Nov. 2.

Taylor Kasper says they’re still checking the mailbox for those new licenses.

“Nothing. We’re still waiting to receive the licenses,” she tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.

Kasper says she and her wife contacted the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and the U.S. Postal Service. They were told the envelopes were returned to the secretary of state — twice — with the stamp “NO SUCH ADDRESS.”

Secretary of State Spokesperson Dave Druker expressed regret at the problems the couple has encountered.

“We are going to re-mail the licenses to the women,” he says.

Druker says the couple wrote 1FL for “first floor” on their application, and the post office system didn’t know how to handle that.