Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.(Jon Durr/Getty Images)
(CBS) Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber doesn’t look quite like the same Kyle Schwarber this offseason.
As social media postings show, Schwarber appears slimmed down a month-and-a-half after the Cubs’ season ended. The Cubs posted on their Snapchat account some photos of Schwarber working out.
Schwarber was listed at 235 pounds last season. His defense has often come under scrutiny, so any body transformation is likely to focus on adding speed and quickness.
Schwarber hit .211 with 30 homers and 59 RBIs in 129 games last season.