(CBS) The Cubs have landed their first new starter this offseason to help fortify a rotation that will see turnover.
Chicago has signed right-hander Tyler Chatwood to a three-year deal, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Chatwood, who turns 28 later this month, went 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 33 games, including 25 starts, for the Rockies in 2017. He’s spent his last six big league seasons in Colorado after debuting in 2011 with the Los Angeles Angels.
Chatwood registered a 6.01 ERA when pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field. On the road, he was better, recording a 3.49 ERA and holding foes to a .200 batting average.