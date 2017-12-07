CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people made off with a handful of lollipops after trying to rob a dry-cleaning business with a toy gun Tuesday evening in west suburban Oak Park.

The suspects, two females and a male, all thought to be between 15 and 19 years old, walked into the business about 5:10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Euclid and approached the front counter, according to Oak Park police.

One of the females then pulled out what was believed to be a small black handgun and demanded cash from a clerk.

She then dropped the purported weapon, which “fell apart into small plastic pieces,” police said. After realizing the gun was a toy, the clerk ordered everyone to leave the business.

The female then grabbed roughly 5 Dum Dums lollipops from a basket before taking off north on Euclid with the other suspects, police said.

The total cost of the stolen lollipops was estimated at $2.00.

The female who displayed the toy gun was described as a 5-foot-6 black teen with a medium build, police said. She was seen wearing a red and black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack.

The male suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 black teen wearing a white coat.

There was no further description for the other female suspect.

